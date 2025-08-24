Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition Joins Pair of World Series Champions in Team History
The Boston Red Sox rolled over the New York Yankees 12-1 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, moving to 71-59 on the season.
Boston owns the top wild card spot in the American League, and they are 1.5 games ahead of New York for that distinction. They are also two games ahead of Seattle, who is in the No. 3 spot. They are five games ahead of the Kansas City Royals, who are the first team out.
Boston hasn't been to the playoffs since advancing to the American League Championship Series in 2021.
The Red Sox offense was plentiful, pounding out 17 hits, with Trevor Story and Carlos Narvaez each hitting home runs, but the group also got a great start from big left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade over the offseason, Crochet is now 14-5 with a 2.38 ERA. He gave up just one run over seven innings on Saturday, while striking out 11.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he also joined a pair of World Series champions in team history.
200+ strikeouts and fewer than 50 runs allowed in first 26 outings of season, Red Sox history:
2025 Garrett Crochet
2018 Chris Sale
2000 Pedro Martinez
Joining Pedro
One of the great pitchers of all-time, Martinez spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Red Sox,New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He was 219-100 lifetime with a 2.93 ERA. He led the major leagues in ERA five different times, including posting a microscopic 1.74 with Boston in 1998. He was a three-time Cy Young winner and an eight-time All-Star. He won a pitching triple crown and helped lead the Red Sox to the 2004 World Series, which broke the "Curse of the Bambino."
Sale's impact
One of the most dominant lefties to ever play the game, Sale is a 15-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He's gone 143-87 with a 3.02 ERA. He spent five healthy seasons in Boston, missing the 2020 campaign as well, and he helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
The Red Sox and Yankees will play again on Sunday night as Boston goes for the four-game sweep of their arch-rivals. Dustin May will be on the mound.