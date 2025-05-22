Boston Red Sox' Trade Acquisition Making Incredible History In First Season with Team
The Boston Red Sox suffered a 5-1 loss on Wednesday against the New York Mets at Fenway Park after the bullpen faltered late.
Tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh, the Sox allowed three runs, and then allowed one more in the top of the ninth.
Though he was destined for a no-decision regardless, the bullpen wasted another good start from ace Garrett Crochet, who went 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out five.
The performance lowered his ERA to 1.98 for the season and put him in a rare group in baseball history, according to @SoxNotes:
Pitchers to record a sub-2.00 ERA while averaging 6.0+ innings & 7+ strikeouts in their first 11 outings with a team:
Garrett Crochet (BOS)
Randy Johnson (HOU)
Roger Clemens (TOR)
Justin Verlander (HOU)
CC Sabathia (MIL)
Max Scherzer (LAD/WSH)
Jim Bunning (PHI)
Paul Skenes (PIT)
Acquired this past offseason in a big trade with the Chicago White Sox, Crochet is 4-3. He's struck out 78 batters in 68.1 innings and has a WHIP of 1.07. The 25-year-old also signed a six-year contract earlier this season, keeping him Boston for the forseeable future.
An All-Star last season, he is trending toward another selection this season.
The Red Sox are back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The Red Sox enter play at 25-26 while the Orioles are a disappointing 16-32.
Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Boston while left-hander Cade Povich is on the hill for the Orioles.
Related MLB Stories
WHAT's UP WITH SOTO?: After signing a 15-year deal with the New York Mets this offseason, Juan Soto is in the doghouse for a perceived lack of hustle. CLICK HERE:
CY YOUNG COMPANY: Royals' lefty Kris Bubic is on a run rarely seen in team history. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR COLLECTIBLE SELLS: The final baseball used in the 1986 World Series jus sold at auction for $183,000. CLICK HERE: