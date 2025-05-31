Boston Red Sox's Star Makes History of the 2000s with Unreal 26-Game Stretch
The Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves as third baseman Rafael Devers stayed insanely hot at the plate on Friday night.
Devers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, raising his average to .291 and continuing his historic 26-game stretch. The Red Sox won 5-1.
Per @redsoxstats on social media:
In his last 26 games, Devers has 36 H, 33 RBI, 21 BB, 20 K
Matched that in the 2000s:
Rafael Devers (2025)
Freddie Freeman (2020, MVP-1)
Ryan Howard (2006, MVP-1)
Todd Helton (2001, MVP-9)
Frank Thomas (2000, MVP-2)
Magglio Ordonez (2000, MVP-12)
Carlos Delgado (2000, MVP-4)
In addition to his .291 average, Devers has 12 home runs and 52 RBIs. He's also carrying a .413 on-base percentage. One of the most productive hitters of the last decade, Devers is a career .280 hitter with 212 homers. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018, is a two-time Silver Slugger and a three-time All-Star.
In addition to his contributions on Friday, Trevor Story hit the seventh home run of his season in the win. Boston is now 28-31 and in fourth place in the American League East while Atlanta is 26-30 and in fourth place in the National League East. Both teams have been among the most disappointing teams in the sport so far.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET as Walker Buehler pitches for Boston against Spencer Schwellenbach.
Buehler has gone 4-2 with a 3.95 ERA for the Red Sox while Schwellenbach is 3-4 with a 3.42 for the Braves.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY FOR WITT: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is doing things no one has ever done with his blend of power and speed. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ALL BY HIMSELF: Shohei Ohtani has put up numbers that no player ever has before June 1. CLICK HERE:
HAPPY 30: Yoan Moncada hit a home run on his 30th birthday for the Los Angeles Angels, making him part of a fun note in the team's history. CLICK HERE: