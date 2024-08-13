Brandon Pfaadt Joins Trio of Legends in Arizona Diamondbacks History Books
Brandon Pfaadt may not have tossed his cleanest gem on Monday, but he still managed to make history in the Arizona Diamondbacks' latest win.
Pfaadt retired the first six Colorado Rockies batters he faced, until Jake Cave doubled and Elías Díaz brought him home in the top of the third. A sacrifice fly and another Díaz RBI single kept the Rockies ahead in the fourth, and a home run by Brendan Rodgers put them on top 4-1 in the sixth.
Manager Torey Lovullo didn't give Pfaadt the hook, though, and he let the righty work his way out of the frame. Pfaadt came back out for the seventh, retiring the side in order.
All the while, Arizona got some momentum on offense by scoring two runs in the sixth and another two in the seventh. That put the Diamondbacks on top 5-4, where the score would remain for the rest of the night.
Pfaadt got credited with the win after Ryan Thompson and Justin Martinez made scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. He wound up allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 7.0 innings, but he struck out 11 and did not walk a single batter.
This marks the second time in 2024 that Pfaadt has recorded 11-plus strikeouts and zero walks in a start, with the first occurance coming against the Seattle Mariners back on April 28. According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Pfaadt is now one of four pitchers in Diamondbacks history to record multiple such starts in the same season.
Zac Gallen was the last to do so before Pfaadt. Before them, Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling were the only ones to achieve the feat.
Pfaadt had an up-and-down rookie year in 2023, posting a 5.72 ERA, 1.406 WHIP and -0.4 WAR in the regular season. Across five playoff appearances, however, Pfaadt put up a 3.27 ERA and 1.091 WHIP en route to a National League pennant and World Series appearance.
Through 24 starts this season, Pfaadt is 7-5 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.113 WHIP and 1.4 WAR.
The 25-year-old righty will likely make his next appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays this coming weekend.
Meanwhile, the D-Backs have two games left against the Rockies before they head off to St. Petersburg, Florida. First pitch for game two of Arizona's series against Colorado is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
