Braves' Lefty Dazzles Again Saturday, Doing Something Not Done For Last 25 Years of Team History
Max Fried did something not done for the last 25 years of Atlanta Braves history on Saturday, as the Braves beat the New York Mets, 4-1, at Citi Field.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Max Fried is the first Braves pitcher with two 6+ IP no-hit bids in a three-start span within a single season since Kevin Millwood in 1999 (June 6 and 17)
h/t @EliasSports
Fried tossed 7.0 no-hit innings before being lifted in the eighth for reliever Joe Jimenez. Fried walked three and struck out five. He is now 3-1 on the year and carries a 3.57 ERA. He also had a no-hitter through six against the Seattle Mariners prior to this effort.
The Mets broke up the no-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a solo home run by J.D. Martinez, who joined the team this offseason.
As for Fried, the pending free agent is putting together quite a resume before he hits the open market this coming offseason. The 30-year-old is 65-27 lifetime with a 3.06 ERA. He was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2012 by the San Diego Padres and helped the Braves win the World Series during the 2021 season.
He made his Major League debut in 2017 and has won double-digit games three times in his career. He also went 7-0 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and went 8-1 last year while battling injury.
The Braves and Mets will play again on Sunday as part of "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.
