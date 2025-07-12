Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela on Hot Streak Fit For Boston Red Sox History Books
Ceddanne Rafaela's walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night didn't come out of nowhere.
The Boston Red Sox center fielder has been on a tear for over a month, batting .331 with a 1.017 OPS dating back to Memorial Day. Just in his last 12 games, though, Rafaela has hit .391 with a 1.308 OPS, racking up five home runs, eight doubles, 12 runs and 16 RBIs while striking out just four times.
According to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, Rafaela is the first Red Sox player to have 13-plus extra-base hits, five-plus home runs and fewer than five strikeouts over a 12-game span since Nomar Garciaparra achieved the feat in 2000.
Rafaela, 24, was batting .220 with a .602 OPS through May 25, but he was playing elite defense out in center field. Now, his bat has caught up to his glove, all while he prepares to take on a part-time job at second base with Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida all healthy and available.
The Red Sox inked Rafaela to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension at the start of his rookie year in 2024, committing to the dynamic sparkplug when he had just 113 MLB at-bats under his belt. While he did not sneak in as an All-Star injury replacement this summer, Rafaela has a 3.9 WAR through 90 games and is giving Boston its money's worth and then some.
Rafaela and the Red Sox have two games left against the Rays before the All-Star break. First pitch for Saturday's showdown is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
