Brothers Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor Make Rare History in Cleveland Guardians' ALCS Loss
The Cleveland Guardians' season may have come to a close Saturday night, but the Naylor brothers made sure to link up for one more historic moment before they were eliminated.
In the bottom of the second inning of Game 5 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, first baseman Josh Naylor beat the throw from third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. for an infield single. Two batters later, catcher Bo Naylor battled his way through a 10-pitch at-bat roped a double down the line.
Josh Naylor, having already shown off his speed earlier that inning, turned on the jets again and scored all the way from first to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that marked the fourth instance of a player driving in their brother in MLB postseason history. It hadn't happened since Jeremy Giambi drove in Jason Giambi with the Oakland Athletics in Game 4 of the 2001 ALDS.
Before that, San Diego Padres legend Tony Gwynn drove in Chris Gwynn in Game 2 of the 1996 NLDS. In the first 96 years of league history, Hall of Fame right fielder Paul Waner plating Hall of Fame center fielder Lloyd Waner in Game 2 of the 1927 World Series was the only time two brothers had linked up for an RBI in the playoffs.
Josh drew a walk in the sixth, followed by Bo notching a single that same frame, but neither came around to score that time. The Yankees then went on to win 5-2 in 10 innings, advancing to the World Series in the process.
Neither Naylor brother finished the postseason with a particularly impressive stat line. Josh hit .225 with a .531 OPS, while Bo hit .182 with a .455 OPS. Between the two of them, the Naylors combined for -0.29 Win Probability Added and -4.5% Championship Win Probability Added.
Josh, 27, is heading into his final year under contract with Cleveland. Bo, 24, won't be a free agent until 2030.
