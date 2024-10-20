Bo Naylor driving in Josh was the 4th instance in a postseason game of a brother driving in brother, joining:



2001 ALDS G4: Jeremy Giambi > Jason Giambi

1996 NLDS G2: Tony Gwynn > Chris Gwynn

1927 WS G2: Paul Waner > Lloyd Waner



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/TgHg6OK6Dn