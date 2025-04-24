Bryce Harper Just Got Some Company in Washington Nationals Team History
The Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday night in the nation's Capital. With the win, Washington is now 11-13 on the season.
The loss dropped Baltimore to 9-14 and last in the American League East.
James Wood continued to make loud contact in the win for the Nats, going 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and an RBI. He's now hitting .256 with eight home runs and owns a .934 OPS.
His home run also tied Bryce Harper in some team history of the last decade, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
JAMES WOOD!
116.3 mph!
That ties Bryce Harper on 6/15/17 for the Nationals’ hardest-hit HR under Statcast (2015)
Considering Harper is arguably the greatest player to ever play for the Nationals, that's quite the company to be in.
A 14-year veteran, Harper spent the first seven years of his career with the Nationals, winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and winning the MVP Award in 2015. He was a six-time All-Star with Washington as well.
As for Wood, he was acquired in the 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. He had been drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft by San Diego.
The Nationals and Orioles will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. It's a battled of left-handers as Cade Povich (BAL) takes the mound against MacKenzie Gore (WAS).
Povich is 0-2 with a 6.38 ERA while Gore is 2-2 with a 3.41.
