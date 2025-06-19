Byron Buxton Ascends to Top of Minnesota Twins History with Huge Start to Game on Thursday
The Minnesota Twins snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday by beating the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 at Great American Ball Park.
Twins' outfielder Byron Buxton hit two homers in the win, homering in both the first and second innings to make some organizational history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
This is the third time Byron Buxton has hit two homers in the first two innings of a game, most in Twins/Senators history
The 31-year-old Buxton is now hitting .280 for the season with 15 homers and 45 RBIs. One of the most talented players in baseball, he's also stolen 12 bases and posted a .343 on-base percentage. Constantly fighting the injury bug, he's also played 57 games out of a possible 74.
The Twins are now 37-37 and battling it out for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. The Reds fell to 39-36 with the loss.
In addition to Buxton's big day, the Twins also got a home run from Kody Clemens and Ryan Jeffers. Ty France went 2-for-6 with a double and Willi Castro scored three runs.
The Reds got a home run from Gavin Lux, his third of the season.
Minnesota will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field. First pitch is set for 8:10 pm. ET as Joe Ryan (MIN) pitches against rookie Jacob Misiorowski (MIL).
Ryan is 7-2 with a 2.93 ERA this season while Misiorowski is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA through one start.
Related MLB Stories
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
PASSING A HOF: Salvador Perez, the backstop of the Kansas City Royals, just passed George Brett in team history. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.