Byron Buxton of Minnesota Twins Makes Team History Through First 65 Games of His Season

The outfielder, who has been mostly healthy this season, is putting up numbers never seen before.

Brady Farkas

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 27.
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning at Comerica Park on June 27. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Twins earned a big-time victory on Friday night, beating the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers 4-1 at Comerica Park.

Minnesota has now won three in a row to get back to 40-42 and within shouting distance of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

Byron Buxton continued his excellent season in the victory, going 1-for-4 with a homer and a stolen base. With his output, he's now made team history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:

Byron Buxton is the first player in Twins franchise history to have 18+ HR and 14+ SB through his first 65 games of a season.

Buxton, who has dealt with injury issues for the last several years, has been largely healthy this season. The 31-year-old is hitting .278 this season with the 18 homers and 49 RBIs. He's also carrying a .346 on-base percentage.

Buxton has only played more than 100 games once (102 in 2024) since 2018, and he only played in 39 of a possible 60 games in the COVID 2020 season, but he's one of the most talented players in the game when he's on the field.

An 11-year veteran, he's a career .247 hitter with 151 home runs.

The Twins and Tigers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 pm. ET. Former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize will take the mound for Detroit while Bailey Ober pitches for Minnesota.

Mize is 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA while Ober is 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA.

