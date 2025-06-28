Byron Buxton of Minnesota Twins Makes Team History Through First 65 Games of His Season
The Minnesota Twins earned a big-time victory on Friday night, beating the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers 4-1 at Comerica Park.
Minnesota has now won three in a row to get back to 40-42 and within shouting distance of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Byron Buxton continued his excellent season in the victory, going 1-for-4 with a homer and a stolen base. With his output, he's now made team history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Byron Buxton is the first player in Twins franchise history to have 18+ HR and 14+ SB through his first 65 games of a season.
Buxton, who has dealt with injury issues for the last several years, has been largely healthy this season. The 31-year-old is hitting .278 this season with the 18 homers and 49 RBIs. He's also carrying a .346 on-base percentage.
Buxton has only played more than 100 games once (102 in 2024) since 2018, and he only played in 39 of a possible 60 games in the COVID 2020 season, but he's one of the most talented players in the game when he's on the field.
An 11-year veteran, he's a career .247 hitter with 151 home runs.
The Twins and Tigers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 pm. ET. Former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize will take the mound for Detroit while Bailey Ober pitches for Minnesota.
Mize is 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA while Ober is 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA.
