Byron Buxton Will Look to Join Rare Minnesota Twins History with HR Derby Participation
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will make his Home Run Derby debut next week in his home state of Georgia. The 31-year-old will join Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves) and James Wood (Washington Nationals) as participants thus far.
And Buxton will look to make some interesting Twins' history in the event as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
BYRON BUXTON!
He will look to join Justin Morneau in 2008 as Twins players to win the HR Derby
Healthy for most of the season, Buxton has re-solidified himself as one of the best players in baseball. He's hitting .270, crushing 20 homers, and he's brought in 53. He's also stolen 16 bases and continued to play a supreme centerfield. He's carrying an OPS+ of 138 entering play on Tuesday.
An 11-year veteran, Buxton has spent his entire career with the Twins. A lifetime .247 hitter, he has 153 home runs. Health has always been a factor for him, as he's played over 100 games just twice in his previous 10 years. He also only played 39 games in the COVID 2020 season, which was 60 games.
The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 14, with the All-Star Game taking place the next day.
As for the Twins, they enter play on Tuesday at 43-47 and in third place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 p.m. ET as Shota Imanaga (CHC) pitches against Simeon Woods Richardson. He's 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
NATIONALS FIRE WS-WINNING DUO: Dave Martinez and Mike RIzzo, who cultivated the 2019 World Series champion Nationals, have been fired. CLICK HERE:
ACUNA MATCHES DIMAGGIO: Ronald Acuna Jr. is slated to start in the All-Star Game, meaning he'll join Joe DiMaggio in history as the only players to match this rare feat. CLICK HERE:
JUST A BIT OUTSIDE: Kay Adams, a popular personality in NFL circles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game recently, and it was a little.... off. CLICK HERE: