Byron Buxton's Cycle Makes Target Field History For Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins' All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton made some history on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first player to hit for the cycle in Target Field history, according to Judd Zulgad of SKOR North.
The ballpark opened in 2010.
Buxton, who is 5-for-5 at the time of this posting, has re-asserted himself as one of the best players in baseball this season, with newfound health playing a major role in his resurgence. He's hitting .286 with 21 homers, 55 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He was named to the American League All-Star team and will compete in the Home Run Derby, which takes place on Monday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
An 11-year veteran, Buxton has spent his entire career with Minnesota. He's a .249 career hitter with 154 home runs. He has only played more than 100 games twice in his career, but he's on track to hit the number again this season. It should be noted that the COVID 2020 season was only 60 games, however.
The Twins entered play on Saturday at 46-48 and trying to stay afloat in the American League playoff picture. With the trade deadline looming, the Twins will have to decide whether to keep the team together or whether to trade valuable pieces like Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran and WIlli Castro, all of whom would be in high demand.
They entered the game at 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot. Minnesota last made the playoffs in 2023.
Related MLB Stories
NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:
THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE IRONMAN: Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list on Tuesday with his second home run of the season. CLICK HERE: