California Teams Combine to Make MLB History With Shutout Victories on Tuesday
The state of California enjoyed quite the day on the diamond on Tuesday.
It all started with the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the New York Mets 5-2 in the first game of a double-header.
From there, the Oakland Athletics notched a 3-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Dodgers swept their double-header by beating the Mets 3-0.
As midnight approached on the East Coast, the San Diego Padres defeated the Miami Marlins 4-0. Then, the Los Angeles Angels staged a late comeback to beat the New York Yankees 4-3 and the San Francisco Giants rounded things out by besting the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in extra innings.
According to OptaSTATS, that marked the first time in MLB history that teams from a single state combined to go 6-0 or better with four or more shutouts on a single day.
Of course, only California has enough teams to realistically set that kind of record in 2024. Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Texas and Illinois each have two teams, but California is the only state with three or more.
Even under normal circumstances, it would be difficult for California to achieve such a feat, but the Dodgers' scheduled game against the Mets on Monday was postponed until Tuesday due to inclement weather. The situation also requires all the teams to play on the same day, and none of the teams to be playing each other.
The chances of this happening again with drop off sharply when the A's move to Las Vegas in 2028, although they still have a few years of limbo in California's state capitol, Sacramento.
Between the six games the California teams played Tuesday, they outscored their out-of-state opponents 20-5.
All six teams' series from Tuesday are still going Wednesday, and while none of them have a double-header this time around, a 5-0 day is still on the table.
