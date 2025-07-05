Cardinals Pitcher Joins Infamous MLB History After Being Rocked By Chicago Cubs
Wrigley Field can be a nightmare for opposing pitchers on certain occasions.
Friday afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas took the mound at the historic venue with winds blowing out to left field at nine mph and gusts up to 15 mph, per Wrigley Winds on X. The Cubs lineup was already one of the best in MLB, but they made sure to capitalize on the ideal hitting conditions.
Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong got the Cubs off to a hot start with back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning off of Mikolas. Michael Busch and Carson Kelly followed suit with back-to-back solo shots in the second. The trend continued again in the third, with Crow-Armstrong and Busch launching their second home runs of the day.
That gave the Cubs a 7-0 lead through three innings, thanks to a whopping six home runs. With the game mostly out of reach, the Cardinals let Mikolas suffer through the blowout. He finished with six innings, 10 hits, eight earned runs, zero walks and four strikeouts.
Mikolas also tied the modern-era (since 1900) MLB record with six home runs allowed on Friday, per the Talkin' Baseball podcast. He's just the sixth pitcher to do it in the last 85 years, joining Tim Wakefield, RA Dickey, James Shields, Michael Blazek and Matt Swarmer.
After Mikolas exited the game, Dansby Swanson and Busch added two more home runs just for good measure. The Cubs came away with an 11-3 win, hitting a franchise record eight home runs. Busch led the way with three, followed by two for Crow-Armstrong and one apiece for Suzuki, Kelly and Swanson,
The Cubs look to keep their four-game win streak rolling on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. CT against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Drew Pomeranz gets the start for the Cubs against Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore.
Related MLB stories
- LONGEST HOMERS: Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton's 479-foot blast marked the longest home run in MLB during the month of June. See the rest of the top 10 below. CLICK HERE
- MARTE MAKES HISTORY: Ketel Marte is tied atop the Diamondbacks' leaderboard for most starts in All-Star game history. CLICK HERE
- PCA, TUCKER MAKE HISTORY: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are the first duo in over 100 years to each record at least 30 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases entering July. CLICK HERE