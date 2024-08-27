Fastball

Miguel Amaya Posts Stat Line Never Seen Before in Chicago Cubs History

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya went 4-for-5 with four RBI out of the No. 9 hole on Monday, achieving a feat the franchise hadn't seen in at least the last 100 years.

Sam Connon

Aug 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) hits a two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs put quite the beatdown on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, making history by dominating at the plate and on the basepaths.

The blowout was so thorough, in fact, that even a handful of unexpected contributors got in on the record-breaking action.

All nine players in Chicago's starting lineup recorded at least one hit, with 10 players recording at least one RBI. That led to an 18-8 series-opening victory for the Cubs, keeping them on the outskirts of the playoff race in the process.

Catcher Miguel Amaya, who was batting ninth, was tied for the team lead with four hits. He finished the night 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI.

According to Marquee Sports Network's Christopher Kamka, Amaya is now the only Cubs player ever to post four hits and four RBI out of the nine spot since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

Amaya is now batting .243 with seven home runs, 35 RBI, a .672 OPS and a 1.5 WAR on the season.

Prior to July 7, Amaya was batting .186 with two home runs, 15 RBI and a .505 OPS through 63 games. In the 31 games he has played then, he is a .352 hitter with five home runs, 20 RBI and a .991 OPS.

The 25-year-old backstop was once a top 100 prospect in all of baseball, and he is now starting to live up to that hype.

Amaya and the Cubs will face off against the Pirates again on Tuesday. First pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

