Shea Langeliers Makes Oakland Athletics, MLB History With Walk-Off Home Run
With their 57th and final season in Oakland winding down, the Athletics got quite the clutch, historic performance out of their rising star catcher on Monday.
Shea Langeliers delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, giving his team a 4-3 advantage over the Seattle Mariners. The visiting Mariners tied things up on an RBI single by Justin Turner in the sixth, though, leaving the score tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth.
Austin Voth came in to face Langeliers, who was leading off the frame. The 26-year-old backstop worked his way to a full count, then turned on an inside sweeper and sent it 418 feet to left.
Langeliers had blasted a walk-off home run, just one day after the A's gave up a walk-off homer to the Texas Rangers.
Monday marked the fourth multi-home run game of Langeliers' young career. According to TSN's StatsCentre, that ties him for fourth-most by an Athletics catcher since the franchise began in 1901.
Mickey Cochrane, Frankie Hayes and Terry Steinbach all had five such performances during their days with the A's. Like Langeliers, Gene Tenace also had four multi-home runs games, which is one more than Ramon Hernandez's three.
Langeliers is now batting .223 with 25 home runs, 68 RBI, a .740 OPS and a 3.2 WAR on the season. Since making his big league debut on Aug. 16, 2022, Langeliers has racked up 53 home runs, 153 RBI and a 4.4 WAR.
The former Atlanta Braves top prospect is now tied for fourth-most home runs by a primary catcher through three career MLB seasons, per StatsCentre.
Rudy York owns the record with 68 home runs, while Mike Piazza ranks second with 60 and Cal Raleigh sits in third with 59. Langeliers leapt Adley Rutschman and Wilin Rosario on Monday, slotting him alongside Gary Sanchez, who also had 53 homers through three seasons.
Of course, Langeliers has a few weeks left to add to his total here in 2024, all while his Athletics ride out their final 24 games as Oakland's MLB franchise. The A's will be temporarily relocating to Sacramento in 2025 before setting course for Las Vegas in 2028.
The Athletics previously played in Philadelphia from 1901 to 1954, then in Kansas City from 1955 to 1967. Their nine World Series champaionships are tied for the third-most by any franchise.
Oakland won't be adding another banner this year, as they sit at 60-78. Their series with the Mariners is set to continue at 9:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
