Most home runs in a rookie season with the @Orioles (1954-):

33- Ryan Mountcastle (2021)

28- Cal Ripken Jr. (1982)

28- Gunnar Henderson (2023)

27- Eddie Murray (1977)

24- Trey Mancini (2017)

22- Colton Cowser (2024)

22- Ron Hansen ('60)

22- Sam Bowens ('64)

22- Curt Blefary ('65)