Colton Cowser Makes Baltimore Orioles History as Rookie of the Year Push Continues
The Baltimore Orioles slugged their way to a critical win on Friday, using a handful of historic home runs to get the job done.
First, right fielder Anthony Santander moved up MLB's all-time single-season leaderboards for switch hitters, belting his 43rd homer of the year. That gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers, who have battled their way back into the thick of the AL Wild Card race.
In the second inning, it was rookie center fielder Colton Cowser who came through with a solo home run. After catcher James McCann hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, Cowser went yard again in the sixth.
Cowser is now batting .246 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, a .774 OPS and a 2.7 WAR on the season.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Cowser is tied for for sixth-most home runs in a rookie season in Orioles history. Ron Hansen, Sam Bowens and Curt Blefary also had 22 homers as rookies in 1960, 1964 and 1965, respectively.
Ryan Mountcastle set the record with 33 in 2021, while Gunnar Henderson tied Cal Ripken Jr. in second place by hitting 28 in 2023. Eddie Murray and Trey Mancini rank fourth and fifth with 27 and 24 apiece.
Cowser had spent most of the season as the odds-on favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year, but New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil and catcher Austin Wells have recently overtaken him. Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu has continued to hang around as a dark horse candidate as well.
Adding home homers, RBI and WAR to his resume certainly won't hurt Cowser's chances, though, so Friday surely marked a step in the right direction.
McCann added his second homer of the night three at-bats after Cowser's. Baltimore went on to win 7-1, cutting their magic number down to three.
The Orioles and Tigers will face off again Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. The season series is currently split 2-2, so whoever comes out on top this weekend will take hold of a potentially-meaningful tiebreaker.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.