Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Recently Tied Hall of Famer in Team History

Most home runs by a @Cubs player in a 25+ stolen base season:

40- Ryne Sandberg (1990)

36- Sammy Sosa (1995)

33- Sosa (1993)

26- Pete Crow-Armstrong (2025 via recording 1 of each in Saturday's 6-0 win over BOS)

26- Sandberg (1985)

24- Corey Patterson (2004)

22- Leon Durham (1982) pic.twitter.com/6gpJctc9vm