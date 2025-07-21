Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Recently Tied Hall of Famer in Team History
With his latest home run on Saturday, Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong tied Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on a fun list in team history.
Most home runs by a @Cubs player in a 25+ stolen base season:
40- Ryne Sandberg (1990)
36- Sammy Sosa (1995)
33- Sosa (1993)
26- Pete Crow-Armstrong (2025 via recording 1 of each in Saturday's 6-0 win over BOS)
26- Sandberg (1985)
24- Corey Patterson (2004)
22- Leon Durham (1982)
It's been a great season for "PCA," who is a major reason why the Cubs are tied for first place in the National League Central. The former first-round pick earned his first All-Star nod this season and is hitting .270 with a .306 on-base percentage. He's got 26 home runs and 72 RBIs to go along with his 28 stolen bases. With an OPS+ of 143, he's in contention for the National League MVP.
As for Sandberg, he's one of the most beloved figures in Cubs history. A 16-year veteran, he spent 15 years in Chicago, hitting .285 lifetime with 282 homers and 344 stolen bases. Named to the Hall of Fame in 2005, he was a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the MVP in 1984.
The Cubs will take on the Kansas City Royals on Monday night with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Ryan Brasier will open the game for Chicago while left-hander Noah Cameron goes for the Royals.
Brasier is 0-0 with a 1.04 ERA. Cameron is 3-4 with a solid 2.31.
Related MLB Stories
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC THROW: Ronald Acuna Jr. made one of the most incredible throws ever on Friday night - and it also made history. CLICK HERE:
REGRET INCOMING? The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Brewers this April, and they may come to regret it. CLICK HERE: