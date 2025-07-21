Fastball

Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Recently Tied Hall of Famer in Team History

With his most recent home run, the All-Star tied Ryne Sandberg on a fun list in team history.

Brady Farkas

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) dives into second base past Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on July 20.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) dives into second base past Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on July 20. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

With his latest home run on Saturday, Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong tied Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on a fun list in team history.

Most home runs by a @Cubs player in a 25+ stolen base season:
40- Ryne Sandberg (1990)
36- Sammy Sosa (1995)
33- Sosa (1993)
26- Pete Crow-Armstrong (2025 via recording 1 of each in Saturday's 6-0 win over BOS)
26- Sandberg (1985)
24- Corey Patterson (2004)
22- Leon Durham (1982)

It's been a great season for "PCA," who is a major reason why the Cubs are tied for first place in the National League Central. The former first-round pick earned his first All-Star nod this season and is hitting .270 with a .306 on-base percentage. He's got 26 home runs and 72 RBIs to go along with his 28 stolen bases. With an OPS+ of 143, he's in contention for the National League MVP.

As for Sandberg, he's one of the most beloved figures in Cubs history. A 16-year veteran, he spent 15 years in Chicago, hitting .285 lifetime with 282 homers and 344 stolen bases. Named to the Hall of Fame in 2005, he was a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the MVP in 1984.

The Cubs will take on the Kansas City Royals on Monday night with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Ryan Brasier will open the game for Chicago while left-hander Noah Cameron goes for the Royals.

Brasier is 0-0 with a 1.04 ERA. Cameron is 3-4 with a solid 2.31.

Related MLB Stories

TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE:

HISTORIC THROW: Ronald Acuna Jr. made one of the most incredible throws ever on Friday night - and it also made history. CLICK HERE:

REGRET INCOMING? The Red Sox traded Quinn Priester to the Brewers this April, and they may come to regret it. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History