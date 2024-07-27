Chicago Cubs, White Sox Part of Baseball History We Haven't Seen in 50 Years
The Chicago White Sox, the worst team in baseball, lost to the Seattle Mariners 10-0 on Friday night.
The Chicago Cubs, the last place team in the National League Central, lost 6-0 to the Kansas City Royals.
On the surface, it's just two losses from teams that have experienced a lot of losing this year. But when you look deeper, you realize that the pair of losses together actually represented baseball history not seen in the last 50 years.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Today marks the first time the Cubs and White Sox were both shut out by 6+ runs on the same day since June 1, 1974.
That seems fairly amazing, but evidently it's true. In the case of the White Sox, they are headed for even more baseball history possibly. At 27-79, they've lost 14 consecutive games and might end up with the worst record in all of baseball history. Since they are expected to trade away Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, they should conceivably get even worse.
In the case of the Cubs, their 49-56 season is disappointing because they were expected to be contenders. After signing Dansby Swanson before the 2023 season, they also brought back Cody Bellinger this past offseason and signed Shota Imanaga.
The White Sox will be back in action against the Mariners on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fedde will take the mound against Mariners youngster Bryan Woo.
The Cubs and Royals will play at 7:10 p.m. ET as Imanaga takes the mound against Seth Lugo.
