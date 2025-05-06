Chicago Cubs' Catcher Moves to Near Top of Team History Despite Part-Time Role
Catcher Carson Kelly continued to etch his name into the history books on Monday night as the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 9-2 at Wrigley Field.
The win moved the Cubs to 22-14 as they remain in first place in the National League Central, while the Giants dropped to the same record.
Kelly went 1-for-4 with a home run in the win. He's now hitting .361 with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He's carrying a 1.320 OPS through just 20 games played.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most home runs in first 20 games with Cubs:
1949 Hank Sauer: 9
2025 Carson Kelly: 8
2020-21 Patrick Wisdom: 8
2019 Nick Castellanos: 8
2013 Donnie Murphy: 8
1925 Mandy Brooks: 8
A 10-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers, Kelly is a career .229 hitter with 62 homers.
Kelly was once one of the top prospects in baseball, earning Top 100 recognition from Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both in 2017 and 2018. He also represented the United States at the 2016 Futures Game.
Aside from his performance, Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Ian Happ also homered as well.
The Cubs and Giants will be in action again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Giants while Collin Rea will pitch for the Cubs.
Rea is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA while Verlander is 0-2 with a 4.38.
