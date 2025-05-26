Chicago Cubs' Catcher Makes History Not Seen Since 1958 in Sunday Win
The Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-8 on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. Chicago is now 32-21 after the win while the Reds are 26-28 after the loss.
The Cubs scored eight times in the final three innings en route to the victory, which helped them stay in first place in the National League Central. They lead the St. Louis Cardinals by 2.0 games entering play on Monday.
Seiya Suzuki continued the great start to his season, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. However, the history-making performance of Reese McGuire also helped fuel the victory, as he went 2-for-5 with two home runs in his first game of the season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
2 home runs in first game with Cubs, since 1900:
Today Reese McGuire
8/24/58 Jim Marshall
4/12/27 Earl Webb
An eight-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Cubs, McGuire is a career .252 hitter in 356 games. He's got 18 homers and 84 RBIs.
He's on the roster becuase of a recent injury to Miguel Amaya.
The Cubs will be back in action on Monday afternoon when they host the Colorado Rockies in a Memorial Day matinee. First pitch at Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as left-hander Carson Palmquist (COL) pitches against veteran righty Jameson Taillon.
Palmquist has gone 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA while Taillon enters at 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS: Blue Jays' manager John Schneider didn't appear real happy to be taking on the Rays in the Florida heat on Sunday.... CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC VELO: Tarik Skubal not only threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, but he hit 103 mph on his final pitch of the game. CLICK HERE:
END OF THE LINE? Kevin Pillar, who previously starred for the Blue Jays, has just lost his roster spot with the Texas Rangers. Could this be the end of his career? CLICK HERE: