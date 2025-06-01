Chicago Cubs' Duo Makes Baseball History Not Seen Since 2009 in Month of May
When the Chicago Cubs traded for outfielder Kyle Tucker over the winter, he was supposed to be pillar of the team's offense in 2025. And though he's been good (.283/12 homers/39 RBIs), he has taken a backseat to the dynamic duo of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki, who are both looking like All-Stars, and maybe even MVP candidates.
And that tandem made history in the month of May, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy.
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki are the first pair of teammates to each rack up at least 7+ HR and 27+ RBI in a single May since Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau in 2009.
'PCA' has truly broken out this season, hitting .272 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. The former New York Mets farmhand is running an .863 OPS as well. As for Suzuki, he's hitting .273 with a .335 on-base percentage. He's got 14 homers and 52 RBIs. Now 30 years old, he also has a .904 OPS.
As for the company they keep? Mauer spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins, winning an MVP Award and three batting titles. He was also a six-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger. Morneau was a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He also won a batting title and an MVP.
The Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Jameson Taillon will pitch for Chicago while veteran Nick Martinez goes for the Reds.
