Chicago Cubs' Dynamic Duo Makes History of Nearly the Last 100 Years
The Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 8-1 on Thursday afternoon as slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong helped create some unique team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
With Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong, this is the first time the Cubs have had two players reach 25 HR before the team’s 95th game
Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, and he posted three RBIs and three runs scored. He's now hitting .271 and will start for the National League in next week's All-Star Game. Suzuki also went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and he's now hitting .263 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs. He's got a .322 on-base percentage.
These two, along with Michael Busch and Kyle Tucker, give the Cubs one of the best lineups in baseball, and they are a major reason why the organization is a threat to win the World Series for the first time since 2016. The Cubs currently lead the National League Central over the Milwaukee Brewers.
They'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. New York is 52-41 and is coming off a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners. New York was no-hit through seven innings on Thursday night, and then rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10-innings.
Right-hander Chris Flexen will start the game for Chicago while Carlos Rodon pitches for New York. Flexen is 5-0 with a 0.83 ERA, while Rodon is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA.
