Most times scoring 10+ runs in first 25 games, Cubs history:



1891: 8

2025: 7

1895: 7

1889: 7

1885: 7

1883: 7

1881: 7

1880: 7



Only other team with 7 10-run performances in first 25g, last 20 years: 2012 Red Sox https://t.co/hV1hQeCsdA