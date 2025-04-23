Chicago Cubs' Explosive Offense Makes History in Walk-Off Win Over Los Angeles Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs were down late with their backs against the wall, needing their high-powered lineup to come through in the clutch.
That's exactly what they did, making history in the process.
Kyle Tucker's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth cut the Los Angeles Dodgers' lead from three to one. Miguel Amaya joined in on the action in the bottom of the ninth, forcing extras with a two-out solo shot.
When Ian Happ stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th, he fired a walk-off single through the right side and sent Wrigley Field into a frenzy. The Cubs had escaped with an 11-10 victory, snatching their 15th win of the season while extending their lead for the most runs in MLB.
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Chicago's seven games with double-digit runs are the franchise's most through the first 25 games of a season since 1895. MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that the 2012 Boston Red Sox are the only other team to achieve the feat in the last 20 years.
The Cubs can sweep their brief, two-game set with the Dodgers with another win on Wednesday, all while Los Angeles seeks a split. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
