Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga Set to Make History Pitching in Upcoming Tokyo Series
The Chicago Cubs were the first team to have pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Sunday, and it didn't take long for manager Craig Counsell to shed a light on his potential starting rotation.
Counsell has already told reporters that left-hander Shota Imanaga will pitch in the Tokyo Series next month. The two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan marks the start of the Cubs' regular season slate, with the neutral site contests scheduled for March 18 and March 19.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Imanaga will be the fourth Japanese-born pitcher to appear in a regular season MLB game at the Tokyo Dome.
Daisuke Matsuzaka and Hideki Okajima both did so with the Boston Red Sox on March 25, 2008, becoming the first players on the list. They were joined by Yusei Kikuchi, who started for the Seattle Mariners on March 21, 2019.
Imanaga is coming off a stellar debut season in MLB, racking up 173.1 innings across 29 starts. He posted a 2.91 ERA, 1.021 WHIP and 3.0 WAR, leading the NL with a 6.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio en route to an All-Star nod, a fifth-place finish in Cy Young voting and a fourth-place finish in the NL Rookie of the Year race.
The 31-year-old southpaw isn't the only Japanese player who will be taking the field in Tokyo, though.
The Cubs also have outfielder Seiya Suzuki in their lineup. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have Shohei Ohtani set to serve as their designated hitter and two Japanese aces who could start a game – Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.
Last September, the Cubs and Dodgers made MLB history by including a combined four Japanese players in their starting lineups. Chicago and Los Angeles can match that mark if either Yamamoto or Sasaki starts against Imanaga, so long as Suzuki and Ohtani are both in the lineup as well.
But before any of them can get too wrapped up in a trip back to Japan, the Cubs and Dodgers will have to go through spring training camp and all of Cactus League play. The first spring training exhibition across all of MLB is set for Feb. 20, with Chicago taking on Los Angeles.
