Chicago Cubs Join Wild List in Baseball History During Loss to Pirates on Saturday
The Saturday game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates was supposed to be all about Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes making his Major League pitching debut, but it turned into one of the wildest games in recent memory beyond that.
Skenes struck out seven, allowing three runs over four innings against the Cubs, flashing his trademark fastball velocity. The Pirates ended up winning the game 10-9 to move to 18-22 on the year, while the Cubs dropped back to 23-17.
So how did we go from a game that was supposed to be about pitching to a game that turned into a football score? Well, after Skenes, the Pirates pitchers stopped being able to throw strikes. In the fifth inning, the Pirates relief core walked six batters with the bases loaded as part of a seven-run inning for Chicago.
Thanks to all the free passes, the Cubs also joined a rare group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Cubs’ 6 bases-loaded walks in the 5th were the most by a team in an inning since the White Sox had 8 in the 7th inning on 4/22/1959
h/t @EliasSpots
Despite the control issues, the Pirates ended up winning thanks to tacking three additional runs in their own half of the fifth and getting another in the sixth.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. ET. Kyle Hendricks pitches for the Cubs while lefty Bailey Falter goes for the Pirates.
