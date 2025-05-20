Chicago Cubs Make Baseball History with Production From Catcher Position
The Chicago Cubs dropped a tough contest against the Miami Marlins on Monday night in game one of a new series on South Beach. The Marlins won 8-7 on a walk-off double from Jesus Sanchez.
With the loss, the Cubs are now 28-20 on the season, though they continue to lead the National League Central. The Marlins moved to 19-27, which is good enough for last place in the National League East.
Catcher Miguel Amaya paced the offense for Chicago, going 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and five RBIs. His production, paired with the production of Carson Kelly, has helped the organization achieve some unique baseball history at the catcher position.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most 5-RBI games from catchers in a season (RBI official since 1920):
1953 Dodgers: 5
1951 Dodgers: 5
2025 Cubs: 4
1996 Mets: 4
1995 Dodgers: 4
With 2 such games each from Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly, the Cubs are the first team with multiple such games from multiple catchers
Amaya, 26, is now hitting .287 with four homers, 25 RBIs and an .852 OPS. A three-year veteran of the Cubs, he's a career .236 hitter. He had a career-high eight homers a season ago.
As for Kelly, he's hitting .286 this season with eight homers himself. He's a 10-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Cubs.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon will pitch for Chicago while lefty Ryan Weathers goes for Miami.
Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA while Weathers is 1-0 with a 1.80.
