Chicago Cubs Make Baseball History with Running Ability Early in 2025
After adding Kyle Tucker in the offseason, the Chicago Cubs are out to a 9-6 start in 2025. That's good enough for first place, entering a weekend series with the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
In addition to Tucker's power, the Cubs have been driven by their ability to run the bases, where they are making history in the early going.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
The Cubs are the first team in modern baseball history (since at least 1901) to record 25+ SB with no more than 1 caught stealing through the first 15 games of a season.
So far, eight different players have stolen bags for Chicago, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner leading the way with six. Chicago is coming off a second-place finish in the National League Central last year and they are looking to get to the playoffs for the first time under manager Craig Counsell.
The NL Central figures to be one of the more interesting divisions in baseball this season given that there's so much uncertainty. The Reds have a lot of talent but have struggled early on while the Brewers are already dealing with a ton of inuries to the starting rotation. The Pirates need help offensively and the Cardinals are in a bit of a "step-back" year.
The Cubs will take on the Dodgers on Friday night with first coming at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Matthew Boyd will pitch against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Boyd is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, and Yamamoto is 1-1 with a 1.69.
Related MLB Stories
HIT STREAK KEEPS GOING: Jacob Wilson of the Athletics is out to an excellent start to this career. He's got a 13-game hit streak, which is right up there in A's history for the start of a season. CLICK HERE:
CHILLY TEMPS!: The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays played a game in 35 degrees this week, marking one of the coldest games in Fenway Park history. CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STAR: James Wood put up a historic performance for the Nationals on Tuesday which put him in a special class with Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. CLICK HERE: