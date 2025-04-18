Chicago Cubs Make History, Fend Off Arizona Diamondbacks in Wild Back-and-Forth Affair
The Chicago Cubs led the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 midway through the seventh inning Friday afternoon.
Then all hell broke loose.
Initially, the chaos worked in the Cubs' favor. Chicago tacked on five runs in the bottom of the seventh alone, building their lead to six thanks in large part to Ian Happ's grand slam.
The pendulum swung the other direction shortly after, though, and it swung far. The Diamondbacks got a grand slam of their own from Eugenio Suárez, sparking an eighth-inning onslaught they bookended with a homer from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Following a 10-run top of the eighth, Arizona led 11-7.
Carson Kelly, Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki all went yard for the Cubs in the bottom of the eighth, however, flipping the script again and putting their team back on top 13-11. That's where the score would stay, thanks to Ryan Pressly's save in the top of the ninth.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Cubs became just the fifth team in the last 125 seasons to score six-plus runs and allow 10-plus runs in the same inning. They are the first to achieve the feat since the Detroit Tigers did so on May 8, 2004.
The 1986 Cleveland Indians, 1977 Boston Red Sox and 1912 New York Giants make up the rest of the list.
Langs also noted that Chicago is now one of seven teams ever to win a game in which they allowed a 10-run inning. They are the first team since 1913 to have their implosion come in the eighth inning or later and still emerge victorious.
The Cubs hung onto their spot atop the NL Central thanks to the bounce-back effort, improving to 13-9 on the season.
Game two of the series between Chicago and Arizona is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Related MLB Stories
- GAME POSTPONED DUE TO SNOW: Thanks to a snow storm sweeping through Denver, the Rockies and Nationals' showdown at Coors Field has been rescheduled to Sunday. CLICK HERE
- CAMPBELL GETS PRANKED: Kristian Campbell hit the first home run of his big league career against the Rangers on March 29, but he had to negotiate with the Red Sox's bullpen to get the ball back. CLICK HERE
- O'S COULD SEEK SP HELP: With ace Grayson Rodriguez set to undergo imaging on an injured shoulder, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi made it clear what the Orioles need to do to remain competitive in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.