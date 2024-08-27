Chicago Cubs Make History Not Seen in Last 112 Years in Blowout Win on Monday
The Chicago Cubs throttled the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, 18-8, at PNC Park. The win moves the Cubs back to .500 at 66-66 on the year. They have crept back into the National League wild card picture and are now just 5.5 games back of the Braves for the third and final spot.
The Cubs had 21 hits in the victory, with seven different players registering multi-hit games. Furthermore, the Cubs stole eight bases with Ian Happ (2), Nico Hoerner (1), Pete Crow-Armstrong (3), Cody Bellinger (1), and Seiya Suzuki (1) all checking in on the basepaths.
Given the rare combination of production, the Cubs set a record not seen in the last 112 years of baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Cubs had 8 stolen bases in their 18-8 win over the Pirates tonight. They are the first team with 18+ runs and 8+ SB in a game since the New York Giants on June 20, 1912 at the Boston Braves (21 runs, 9 SB).
Given the changes made in baseball over the last two seasons, it has certainly become easier and more advantageous to incorporate the running game. The Cubs have guys with speed, specifically Crow-Armstrong, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them keep this plan of attack moving forward.
The Cubs will take on the Pirates again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jared Jones will make his return from the injured list to start for Pittsburgh. Justin Steele pitches for the Cubs.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.