Chicago Cubs Make Little Seen History with Power Onslaught on Saturday
The Chicago Cubs hit five home runs on Saturday in a 10-7 win over the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field.
With the win, the Cubs are now 46-30, which is the best record in the National League Central. The Mariners are 38-37 and remain 5.5 games back in the American League West.
Not only did the Cubs hit five home runs in the game, they started the game with back-to-back blasts from Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker, doing something rarely seen in the last 125 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the fifth time since 1900 the Cubs have hit back-to-back HR to start a game, joining:
6/14/2017
5/13/2009
4/27/2000
9/27/1995
The weather was certainly advantageous for hitting, as the temperatures were in the low-90s. The winds were also blowing out aggressively, and the Cubs took advantage.
Seattle strung together 14 hits in the loss, but only had one homer by Cal Raleigh and a trio of doubles. The temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s in Sunday's series finale.
Happ had two homers in the win, while Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong also hit solo shots.
The finale will be played on Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET as Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Colin Rea.
Gilbert is making his second start since returning from more than a month on the injured list. He struck out 10 over five innings against the Red Sox on Monday night in a 2-0 loss. He's 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA this season.
Rea is 4-2 with a 3.84.
Related MLB Stories
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.