Chicago Cubs Make Sad History Not Seen Since the "Bartman" Game on Monday
The red-hot Chicago Cubs suffered a bullpen meltdown on Monday night, losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs were up 3-0 in the top of the eighth, only to surrender four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. The loss drops the Cubs to 71-67 on the year and they sit 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
Unfortunately, the loss for Chicago was a historic one, a the Cubs did something they haven't done since the infamous "Bartman" game back in 2003.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Tonight marks the first time the Cubs were up 3-0 (or better) in the 8th inning or later at Wrigley only to blow the lead all in one inning and lose the game since Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS against the Marlins.
Veteran right-hander Jorge Lopez was charged with all four runs in the eighth while Shawn Armstrong gave up the run in the ninth. Pittsburgh moved to 64-73 with the win.
The two teams will be in action again on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. National League Rookie of the Year candidate Paul Skenes will get the ball for Pittsburgh while veteran Kyle Hendricks will pitch for Chicago.
Skenes, who started the All-Star Game for the National League, is 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA. Hendricks has struggled mightily this season, going 3-10 with a 6.75 ERA.
He helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, which helped erase the sting of the Bartman Game.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.