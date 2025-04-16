Chicago Cubs Make Wild History in Defeat of San Diego Padres on Tuesday
The Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Petco Park.
With the win, the Cubs are now 12-8 on the year. The loss drops the Padres to 14-4. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions.
The loss also ended the Padres' perfect season at home and vaulted the Cubs into some unique baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
April 12: Cubs win at Dodgers, who had been 7-0 at home
April 15: Cubs win at Padres, who had been 11-0 at home
The @Cubs are the first team in MLB history to snap 2 separate 7+ game season-opening home winning streaks in the same year.
The Cubs missed the playoffs last season by finishing tied for second in the National League Central, but they have big goals this year after adding left-hander Matthew Boyd and All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker in the offseason.
The go-ahead run in the 10th was scored thanks to an RBI triple from speedy infielder Nico Hoerner. Caleb Thielbar earned his first save of the season by throwing a scoreless bottom half.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta, who signed with the Padres in the offseason, will make the start. He'll be opposed by Boyd.
Boyd is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA while Pivetta is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA. The Cubs will be off on Thursday before starting a new series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
CONTROVERSIAL PHONE NUMBER: Wiley Ballard, who works for the Braves' television network, is the subject of controversy after asking for a woman's phone number live on the air. CLICK HERE:
NEW LOW: Target Field hit its lowest non-COVID crowd in ballpark history on Monday when the Mets beat the Twins. CLICK HERE:
GIANT PLAY: The San Francisco Giants are off to a great start, and they are making history for how they've done it. CLICK HERE: