Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch Joins Zany History with Three-Homer Game vs. Rivals

The first baseman, who was acquired before the 2024 season, helped the Cubs roll the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on July 4. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs rolled over the rival St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon, taking full advantage of the July 4 holiday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won 11-3, hitting eight home runs in all, including three from first baseman Michael Busch.

Busch now has 17 blasts on the season, to go along with 55 RBIs. His three-homer day also put him in some wild baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Cubs with a 3-homer game vs the Cardinals:

7/4/25 Michael Busch
7/4/03 Moises Alou
7/4/39 Hank Leiber

ALL ON JULY FOURTH!!!! BASEBALL !!!!

Busch went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs, raising his average to .288 for the season. Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2024 campaign, he's become a solid part of one of the best lineups in the league. He pairs with Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong in that lineup, which has the Cubs as a World Series contender.

They enter play on Saturday at 53-35 and in first place in the National League Central. They last won the World Series in 2016.

The Cardinals dropped to 47-42 with the defeat, and they are in third place in the division.

The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz will open the game for the Cubs, while Matthew Liberatore pitches for St. Louis.

Pomeranz is 2-1 with a 0.00 ERA since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners. Liberatore is 6-6 with a 3.70 ERA.

Published
