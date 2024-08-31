Chicago Cubs Do Something Not Done in Nearly Last 90 Years of Team History
The Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Friday night in Washington. With the win, the red-hot Cubs have moved to 69-66 on the year. As a result, they remain on the fringes of the National League wild card picture. They are 5.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card spot.
While the Cubs got a solid starting performance from Shota Imanaga on the mound, the team's recent stretch of good play is really centered around its offense, which has been historically good.
Over the last eight games, the Cubs have done things they haven't done in nearly the last 90 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Cubs have 80 runs in their last 8 games
that’s their most in an 8-game span since 9/11-9/18/1935 (also 84)
their only other seasons with 8-game spans with 80+ runs since 1900: 1929 and 1930
Chicago has won 10 of its last 13 games in total. They had nine hits in this one, including multi-hit games from both Ian Happ and Michael Busch. Cody Bellinger hit his 14th home run of the season.
With the loss, the Nationals are 61-74, though the young tandem of Dylan Crews and James Wood each had hits.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Javier Assad (Cubs) will get the ball against lefty DJ Herz (Nationals).
Assad is 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA while Herz is 2-6, but carries a respectable 3.84.
