Chicago Cubs' Offense Aiming For Baseball History Not Seen in Last 25 Years
The Chicago Cubs ended the first third of their season on Monday with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. Through 54 games, Chicago is 33-21 and in first place in the National League Central.
Though the win wasn't abnormal for the Cubs, the low-scoring output was, as Chicago's offense has been historically good to this point.
Per Paul Hembekides of ESPN on social media:
Through one-third of their season, the Cubs are averaging 6 runs/game (324 runs in 54 games).
The last team to average 6 runs/game in a season was the 2000 White Sox.
The last NL team to average 6 runs/game in a season was the 1953 Dodgers.
Chicago's offense has gotten great contributions from Kyle Tucker, who was acquired this past offseason. He's hitting .280 with a .913 OPS. Seiya Suzuki is hitting .274 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs. And Pete Crow-Armstorng has broken out in a big way, hitting .280 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs. He's also stolen 14 bases and looks like an All-Star and a possible MVP candidate.
The Cubs and Rockies will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Cubs' rookie, and top prospect, Cade Horton, will take the mound against former All-Star German Marquez.
Horton has gone 2-0 with a 4.40 ERA since being promoted from Triple-A, while Marquez has gone 1-7 with a 7.66 ERA. Colorado is now 9-45 and on track for the worst record in baseball history, even worse than the 2024 White Sox.
Related MLB Stories
UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS: Blue Jays' manager John Schneider didn't appear real happy to be taking on the Rays in the Florida heat on Sunday.... CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC VELO: Tarik Skubal not only threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, but he hit 103 mph on his final pitch of the game. CLICK HERE:
END OF THE LINE? Kevin Pillar, who previously starred for the Blue Jays, has just lost his roster spot with the Texas Rangers. Could this be the end of his career? CLICK HERE: