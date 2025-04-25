Chicago Cubs' Offense, Kyle Tucker Just Continue to Make History in Early Going
The Chicago Cubs didn't play on Thursday but that didn't stop people from pointing out how good the offense has been so far this season.
Entering play on Friday, Chicago is 16-10 and in first place by 3.0 games in the National League Central. Their +43 run differential is the best in baseball.
The Cubs - and their players - are doing historic things, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most runs scored in first 26 games, Cubs since 1900:
1929: 179
2025: 163
1954: 160
2016: 159
And there's this, regarding offseason acquisition Kyle Tucker:
Cubs with 25+ RBI and 20+ walks in team’s first 26 games of season (RBI official since 1920):
2025 Kyle Tucker
1930 Hack Wilson
Before Tucker this year, no MLB player had done so since 2017 (Bryce Harper and Miguel Sano)
And there's also this, regarding Pete Crow-Armstrong:
5+ homers & 4+ SB in a 9-game span, Cubs last 125 seasons:
2025 Pete Crow-Armstrong (last 9g)
1993 Sammy Sosa
1990 Ryne Sandberg
1985 Ryne Sandberg
1967 Adolfo Phillips
1911 Frank ‘Wildfire’ Schulte
The Cubs will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in an afternoon contest at Wrigley Field.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as Taijuan Walker takes the mound for Philadelphia against Cubs' hurler Colin Rea.
Walker, who was the odd-man out this past offseason, has gone 1-1 in relief of the injured Ranger Suarez. He has an ERA of 2.29.
As for Rea, he's 0-0 with a 1.32 ERA. He's in the rotation because of a season-ending injury to Justin Steele.
