Chicago Cubs Offense is Making History with its Lineup Depth
The Chicago Cubs lost 8-6 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, but you can't blame the offense, which put up the six runs and nine hits.
Carson Kelly and Michael Busch each had multi-hit games, with each of them homering as well. For Busch, it was his fourth home run in the last two days, as he had a three-homer game on Friday.
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker were recently named starters for the National League in the All-Star Game, and more members of the team's lineup could join them when the full rosters are revealed on Sunday.
The lineup depth is also making history, according to researcher Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
The Cubs currently have 4 players with an OPS+ of at least 145 (Busch, Tucker, Suzuki, Crow-Armstrong).
No team in baseball history has had 4 players in the same season do that (min. 500 PA).
The Cubs went out and acquired Tucker over the offseason, and he's been everything they could have hoped for, hitting .283 with 17 homers and 52 RBIs. Crow-Armstrong has turned himself into an All-Star, and an MVP candidate, as he's hitting .270 with 23 homers, 66 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.
The Cubs and Cardinals will play again on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will take the ball for Chicago while Erick Fedde pitches for the Cardinals.
Boyd is 8-3 with a 2.65 ERA while Fedde is 3-8 with a 4.56. Chicago is 53-36 and St. Louis is 48-42.
