Chicago Cubs Offense Makes History in Saturday Rout of Los Angeles Angels
The Chicago Cubs routed the Los Angeles Angels 12-1 on Saturday night at Angel Stadium. It was the 75th win of the season for Chicago, who continues to hone in on a playoff berth.
The Halos are now 61-68 and in fourth place in the American League West.
Chicago belted out 14 hits in the win, with Michael Busch, Kyle Tucker and Willi Castro all registering multi-hit games. The Cubs also made some unique baseball history not seen in nearly 50 years, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Cubs are the first MLB team to have a dozen or more RBI in a game with none of them coming from the middle 5 spots in the order (3-7) since the Royals did so at Oakland on September 21, 1979.
Busch had one RBI out of the leadoff spot, while Kyle Tucker had five out of the No. 2 hole. Dansby Swanson had one in the eight spot and catcher Reese McGuire had five out of the No. 9 spot.
Tucker hit two home runs, giving him 21 on the season, while McGuire hit his seventh.
On the mound, impressive rookie Cade Horton continued to pitch well. He went six scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and one walk. He struck out seven in moving to 8-4 with a 2.88 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET. Former Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks will take the ball for the Angels, while Jameson Taillon pitches for Chicago.