Chicago Cubs Offense Makes More History Not Seen in Nearly 130 Years
The Chicago Cubs overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-6 on Friday night in Cincinnati.
With the win, the Cubs are 31-20 and they continue to pace the National League Central. The Reds are 25-27 and in third place.
Offensively, the Cubs were led by a six-run seventh inning, as well as a 3-for-5 night from Seiya Suzuki. The slugger had three runs scored and three RBIs, also connecting on his 13th home run. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 14th homer as well, going 3-for-5 with six RBIs. A true breakout thus far, he's hitting .287 and looks like a no-doubt All-Star.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Cubs' offense has done something it hasn't done in nearly 130 years.
This was the Cubs’ 11th game with 10+ runs
That’s the Cubs’ most such performances in their first 51 games since 1898 (11)
Nico Hoerner also went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Eight of the nine players in Chicago's lineup are hitting over .250, which is quite the accomplishment in modern baseball.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Collin Rea will take the mound for Chicago while lefty Andrew Abbott pitches for Cincinnati.
Rea is 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA, doing an admirable job filling in for the injured Justin Steele, who is out for the season. Abbott has been excellent for Cincinnati, going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA. He began the year on the injured list.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: