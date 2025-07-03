Chicago Cubs Outfield Duo Makes History Not Seen Since 1936 with All-Star Game Selections
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker were named starters for the National League All-Star Game on Wednesday night, and they made unique team history in the process.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
No Cubs outfielder has started the All-Star Game since 2008 Kosuke Fukudome
Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the second Cubs duo to start the same ASG in the outfield, joining:
1936 Frank Demaree, Augie Galan
It's been a breakout season for Crow-Armstrong, who is putting himself in the National League MVP conversation as well. He's hitting .268 with 21 home runs, 64 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. He leads the National League in WAR at 4.8, according to Baseball Reference.
As for Tucker, the Cubs acquired him in the offseason from the Houston Astros, and he's lived up to the investment. One of the top sluggers in the game, he's hitting .290 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
He'll be a free agent at the end of the season, and could command $500 million on the open market. He figures to be the best bat available next winter.
With these two in the fold, the Cubs are looking to win their first World Series since 2016. At 51-35, they lead the National League Central.
They'll take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rookie right-hander Cade Horton will pitch for Chicago while Luis L. Ortiz pitches for the Guardians.
Horton is 3-2 with a 4.80 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
SPRINGER DINGER: George Springer hit his 100th career home run as a member of the Blue Jays on Tuesday afternoon against the Yankees. CLICK HERE:
PIRATES ROLLING: The Pirates, who are in last place in the National League Central, have won six straight games. They've done something not seen since 1884 in baseball history. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE WBC: Xander Bogaerts, who has already played in three World Baseball Classics, will be back for a fourth, per Netherlands' manager Andruw Jones. CLICK HERE: