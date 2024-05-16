Chicago Cubs' Pitching Tandem Trying to Accomplish Something Not Done in Last 50 Years of Baseball History
The Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday by a score of 7-1. With the win, the Cubs are now 25-19 on the year while the Braves dropped to 26-14.
As has been often the case for the Cubs this year, the starting pitching was the story. In this one, Javier Assad went 6.0 innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just four hits. He gave up no runs and walked just one.
In getting the win, Assad is now 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA.
He and teammate Shota Imanaga, who signed with the Cubs this past offseason, are attempting to make history that hasn't been done since 1972, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Shota Imanaga has a 0.96 ERA through 8 starts and Javier Assad has a 1.49 ERA through 9 starts.
They can become the first pair of teammates to each have ERAs of 1.50 or lower through the first 9 starts of a season since Don Sutton & Claude Osteen did so for the Dodgers in 1972.
Imanaga will make his ninth start over the weekend, but the duo has been incredible, especially in the wake of injuries this year to Kyle Hendriks and Jameson Taillon. Furthermore, Justin Steele also missed time with an injury suffered on Opening Day.
The 26-year-old Assad is in his third major league season, all with the Cubs. He is 11-5 lifetime with a 2.67 ERA.
The Cubs will be in action on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.
