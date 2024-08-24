Chicago Cubs Prospect Does Something Not Done in Nearly 20 Years of Organizational History
Friday was a historic night for Chicago Cubs top prospect Cam Smith, who is currently playing at Single-A Myrtle Beach.
Per Myrtle Beach Pelicans broadcaster Sam Weiderhaft:
With this home run, Cam Smith ties a franchise record and becomes the first Pelican since 2006 to hit a home run in four consecutive games.
It’s his second full series in Single-A.
The 21-year-old Smith was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the MLB Draft this past July. He played his college ball at Florida State and helped the Seminoles get to the College World Series.
He is currently ranked the No. 8 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
After a rough freshman season with the Seminoles, he made some changes to his stance and approach and starred in the Cape Cod League, where scouts voted him the summer circuit's top prospect. He earned All-America honors and led Florida State to the College World Series by batting .387 with 16 homers this spring, a prelude to going 14th overall in the Draft and signing for $5,070,700.
Thus far, Smith is hitting .317 with four homers, nine RBI and six stolen bases. He's played just 12 games in his professional career.
At the major league level, the Cubs won 6-3 on Friday night against the Miami Marlins. They are currently 64-65 on the season. They are in second place in the National League Central, though they are 10.0 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers.
