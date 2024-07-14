Chicago Cubs' Righty Joins Unfortunate Team History in Loss on Saturday
The Chicago Cubs lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3 on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
Unfortunately, defensive miscues were a huge part of this story for the Cubs, as they helped lead to the drubbing.
Starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski made his own error in the bottom of the first inning which helped to open the floodgates. It was 9-1 after one inning.
Wesneski ended up going only four innings in the game, getting saddled with 11 total runs. However, because of the defensive blunder, he's in some odd company in team history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Hayden Wesneski is the first Cubs pitcher to allow 7 or more *unearned* runs in a game since Chuck Rainey in 1984.
He’s the first pitcher for *any team* to allow 10+ runs but 3 or fewer *earned* runs since Andy Benes did so in 2002 for the Cardinals.
That's a tough break for Wesneski, especially since the damage was self-inflicted as a result of his own error. The 26-year-old is now 3-6 this year through 24 appearances. He's got a 4.03 ERA. Wesneski made his major league debut in 2022. He was a sixth-round pick of the Yankees in the 2022 draft out of Sam Houston State.
The Cardinals and Cubs played a doubleheader on Saturday, with the Cardinals sweeping. As a result, the Cubs are now 46-51 while the Cardinals are 50-45.
The two teams close out the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon with first pitching coming at 2:15 p.m. ET.
