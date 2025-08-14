Fastball

Chicago Cubs Rookie Joins Rare History of Last 30 Years in Latest Gem

Cade Horton earned his seventh win of the season on Wednesday night as the Cubs topped the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brady Farkas

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton (22) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field on Aug. 6.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton (22) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Wrigley Field on Aug. 6. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. With the win, Chicago is 68-51, while the loss dropped the Jays to 70-51. Both teams are currently in playoff position.

Cubs' rookie Cade Horton was the story, as he gave up just one run through 5.2 innings. The former top prospect is now 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out eight against just two walks, and he also joined a rare group in baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Longest scoreless innings streaks at age 23 or younger, wild card era:

2011 Craig Kimbrel: 37 2/3 IP
2006 Cla Meredith: 33 2/3 IP
2016 Michael Fulmer: 33 1/3 IP
2025 Cade Horton: 28 1/3 IP

h/t @EliasSports

Through 85 innings, Horton has struck out 67 batters and posted a WHIP of 1.18. He has a 1.13 ERA over his last seven outings and looks like he could be a solid rotation option for manager Craig Counsell in the playoffs. He'd likely pair with Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga in a rotation, though Jameson Taillon could be an option if healthy.

Offensively, Horton was backed by Michael Busch and Matt Shaw, who each hit solo home runs. Nico Hoerner registered a multi-hit game.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Roger
Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre on Aug. 13. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Kevin Gausman was the tough-luck loser for Toronto, as he gave up two earned runs on three hits. He tossed seven innings, but fell to 8-9 on the year.

The two teams will play again on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will pitch for Toronto while All-Star Matthew Boyd will go for Chicago.

Boyd is 11-5 with a 2.45 ERA this season.

