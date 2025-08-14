Chicago Cubs Rookie Joins Rare History of Last 30 Years in Latest Gem
The Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. With the win, Chicago is 68-51, while the loss dropped the Jays to 70-51. Both teams are currently in playoff position.
Cubs' rookie Cade Horton was the story, as he gave up just one run through 5.2 innings. The former top prospect is now 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out eight against just two walks, and he also joined a rare group in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Longest scoreless innings streaks at age 23 or younger, wild card era:
2011 Craig Kimbrel: 37 2/3 IP
2006 Cla Meredith: 33 2/3 IP
2016 Michael Fulmer: 33 1/3 IP
2025 Cade Horton: 28 1/3 IP
h/t @EliasSports
Through 85 innings, Horton has struck out 67 batters and posted a WHIP of 1.18. He has a 1.13 ERA over his last seven outings and looks like he could be a solid rotation option for manager Craig Counsell in the playoffs. He'd likely pair with Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga in a rotation, though Jameson Taillon could be an option if healthy.
Offensively, Horton was backed by Michael Busch and Matt Shaw, who each hit solo home runs. Nico Hoerner registered a multi-hit game.
Kevin Gausman was the tough-luck loser for Toronto, as he gave up two earned runs on three hits. He tossed seven innings, but fell to 8-9 on the year.
The two teams will play again on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will pitch for Toronto while All-Star Matthew Boyd will go for Chicago.
Boyd is 11-5 with a 2.45 ERA this season.
