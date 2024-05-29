Chicago Cubs Rookie Ben Brown Makes History With Dazzling No-Hit Performance
Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Ben Brown was untouchable against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, and he carved out a spot in the MLB history books as a result.
Brown was making the sixth start and 13th appearance of his big league career, entering the game having allowed just three earned runs in all of May. He stayed hot Tuesday at American Family Field, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning.
Even after Brown issued two walks in the bottom of the fifth, he regained his composure and continued to mow down the Brewers' lineup. He needed Cody Bellinger to rob a home run in the seventh to retain his scoreless performance, but he still made it through 7.0 frames without allowing a hit.
Brown racked up 10 strikeouts before he got the hook at the start of the eighth. The Cubs' bullpen allowed the Brewers to force extra innings, robbing Brown of the win, but Chicago still went on to claim the 6-3 victory.
According to OptaSTATS, Brown became only the second pitcher in the modern era to post a start with 10-plus strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed in their first MLB season. The first person to achieve the feat was Pittsburgh Pirates righty Paul Skenes, who did so less than two weeks ago on May 17.
Brown made his MLB debut on March 30, appearing for 1.2 innings of relief against the Texas Rangers. After allowing six earned runs in that game, the 24-year-old has been highly productive ever since.
Over his last 12 outings, Browns owns a 1.61 ERA, 0.940 WHIP and .174 batting average against. As a whole this season, Brown is 1-1 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.058 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.4 WAR.
Brown entered 2024 as the No. 11 prospect in the Cubs' farm system.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.