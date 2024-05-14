Chicago Cubs' Shota Imanaga Continues to Cement Himself in Baseball History with Fantastic Start
The Chicago Cubs lost against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, 2-0, at Truist Park in Atlanta.
With the loss, the Cubbies are now 24-18 on the season while the Braves are 25-13 after the win.
Though the Cubs lost, it was no fault of rookie lefty Shota Imanaga, who once again showed why he was one of the most coveted free agents in baseball this past winter. The Japanese hurler went 5.0 innings, surrendering no runs and striking out eight. He gave up just three hits.
Though he took a no-decision, Imanaga now has a miniscule 0.96 ERA, which puts him in some elite company in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
lowest ERA in 1st 8 career starts, since ER official in both leagues (1913) excluding openers:
1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 0.50
1945 Dave Ferriss: 0.75
1967-68 Cisco Carlos: 0.95
2024 Shota Imanaga: 0.96
Imanaga is also in elite company in Cubs' history with his dominant start:
lowest ERA in 1st 8 starts of season, Cubs since ER official in NL (1912):
1918 Phil Douglas: 0.95
2024 Shota Imanaga: 0.96
if we want 1st 8 outings of a season, all starts, then it’s Imanaga lowest [Douglas had relief apps in between]
Imanaga is 5-0 on the season and has struck out 51 batters in 46.2 innings. The 30-year-old had other suitors in the offseason, including the Boston Red Sox, but the Cubs appear to have made one of the best moves of the winter by locking him up.
The Cubs and Braves will play again on Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET.
