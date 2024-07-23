Cubs Slugger Joins Prestigious Company in Team History with HR in Win on Monday

Most career home runs with the @Cubs franchise - Player prior to their 30th birthday:

269- Ernie Banks

253- Ron Santo

244- Sammy Sosa

211- Anthony Rizzo

203- Billy Williams

160- Aramis Ramirez

160- Kris Bryant

141- Ian Happ (Via 1 in Monday's 3-1 victory vs MIL)

140- Javier Baez pic.twitter.com/3CWcwEUYoP