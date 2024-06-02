Chicago Cubs' Slugger Joins Rare Team History of Last 50 Years
The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, 7-5, to move to 29-30 on the season.
In the win, outfielder Seiya Suzuki had a historic day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBI.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Cubs with a HR & triple in first 2 innings of a game, last 50 seasons:
Today Seiya Suzuki
8/4/19 Jason Heyward
5/2/09 Ryan Theriot
7/30/99 Sammy Sosa
7/1/79 Bill Buckner
ALL at Wrigley! baseball!
Not only did Suzuki hit a home run - he hit a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the second inning which made it 4-4 at the time.
The 29-year-old from Japan is now hitting .265 this season with six homers and 23 RBI. Now in his third season in the United States, he's a lifetime .274 hitter with 40 home runs and 143 career RBI. He signed a five-year deal to come to the Cubs before the 2022 season after a previous career playing in Japan.
In addition to Suzuki's big day, the Cubs also got a home run from Dansby Swanson, which was his fifth of the year.
At 29-30, the Cubs are in second place in the National League Central heading into play on Sunday. The Reds are 25-33, which is good enough for last place.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Nick Lodolo will get the ball for Cincinnati while rookie Ben Brown pitches for Chicago.
Lodolo is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA, while Brown is 1-1 with a 2.72.
