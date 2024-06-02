Chicago Cubs' Slugger Joins Rare Team History of Last 50 Years

Cubs with a HR & triple in first 2 innings of a game, last 50 seasons:



Today Seiya Suzuki

8/4/19 Jason Heyward

5/2/09 Ryan Theriot

7/30/99 Sammy Sosa

7/1/79 Bill Buckner



ALL at Wrigley!