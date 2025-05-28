Chicago Cubs Standout Seiya Suzuki Extends RBI Lead, Makes Franchise History
Seiya Suzuki already led MLB in RBIs entering Tuesday's action, but he etched his hot start to the season in the history books by winning the race to a major milestone.
The Chicago Cubs designated hitter got his team on the board in the bottom of the third inning against the Colorado Rockies, slapping a bases-loaded single to left. That brought one run home, giving Suzuki his 50th RBI of the season.
On top of becoming the first big leaguer to reach that benchmark in 2025, Suzuki did so in near-record speed.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Suzuki is now one of nine Cubs players who have recorded at least 50 RBIs in their first 51 games, since RBIs became an official stat in 1920.
Derek Lee was the last to achieve the feat prior to Suzuki, doing so in 2005. Sammy Sosa, Andre Dawson, Billy Williams, Ernie Banks, Hank Sauer, Bill Nicholson and Hack Wilson make up the rest of the list, which dates back to 1926.
Suzuki finished Tuesday night 1-for-5 at the plate, all while the Rockies came back to force extra innings. Michael Busch came through with a game-tying RBI single in the 11th, while Matt Shaw walked it off with an RBI single of his own two batters later.
As for Suzuki, he is now batting .272 with an .898 OPS on the season. The 30-year-old leads the league in RBIs, one ahead of his teammate – Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has 49.
Related MLB Stories
- METS WELCOME INDY 500 CHAMP: Álex Palou, the 28-year-old Spaniard who won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, took center stage before the New York Mets' showdown with the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- OHTANI SLUGGING ALONG: Shohei Ohtani went yard in the fourth inning of Tuesday's showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians, blasting his 13th home run of the month to move up the franchise leaderboards. CLICK HERE
- TAYLOR JOINS ANGELS: Chris Taylor, who was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers after 10 seasons on May 18, signed with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and started in center field that very same night. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.